Martin Gonzalez Jr.
Martin Gonzalez Jr., a resident of of Paris, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born Dec. 8, 1932, in Mission, Texas, to Martin Gonzalez Sr. and Maria Micaela (Zavala) Gonzalez. He was almost 88 years old.
Martin worked for 26 years and retired from Whirlpool in Fort Smith. He was a member of Whirlpool Union Local 370, Oakley Fire Department in California and Corley Fire Department near Paris. Martin served his country in the U.S. Army and was a veteran of the Korean War. He was the best daddy anyone could ever ask for and was loved by his family and friends very much. He will be missed.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Etta Faye (Green) Gonzalez; his parents; a grandson, Gregory Hughey; a brother, Porfirio Gonzalez; and a sister, Nora Ochoa.
He is survived by two daughters, Carolyn Young and husband David of Paris and Lydia Hughey and husband Roger of Ratcliff; a son, Christopher Martin Gonzalez and wife Vicki of Greenwood; eight grandchildren, Melissa Pugh, Josh Young, Jeremy Young, Jason Hughey, Angie Layes, Jessica Labrada, Cody Gonzalez and Samuel Gonzalez; and seven great-grandchildren, Kynlei, Addie, Bryleigh, Gabriel, Michelle, Michael and Dawson.
Graveside service with military honors will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, at Mount Salem Cemetery, located south of Paris, near Mount Magazine, under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home in Paris.
The family will visit with friends from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Per ADH guidelines, attendees are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Pallbearers will be Josh Young, Jeremy Young, Jason Hughey, Colton Gonzalez, Kenneth Ezell and Robert Pugh.
Honorary pallbearers are Tyler Gonzalez, Craig Layes, Luis Labrada and Bryleigh Layes.
To place an online tribute, please visit www.brothertonbrothersfuneralhomes.com
.