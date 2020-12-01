1/1
Martin Guizar
1954 - 2020
Martin Guizar
Martin Guizar, 65, of Panama passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born Dec. 28, 1954, in Apatzingan, Mexico, to Ignacio and Maria de Jesus (Aguayo) Guizar.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Ignacio Guizar Jr.
Survivors include his wife, Maria Guadalupe Guizar; four daughters, Denisse Keener and husband Chris, Alba Cloud and husband Jason, Karla Harper and husband Brian and Jessica Hearne and husband Dustin; six grandchildren, Tyren and Cydni Keener, Jayce Cloud, Keegan, Karlee and Kelcee Harper and Jrue Martin Hearne; and other relatives, loved ones and friends.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at Evans Chapel in Poteau with burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery in Panama, under the direction of Evans and Miller Funeral Home in Poteau.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the chapel, followed by the rosary from 7-8 p.m.
Pallbearers will be Jason Cloud, Chris Keener, Brian Harper, Dustin Hearne, Tyren Keener and Eduardo Morales.

Published in Times Record from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
