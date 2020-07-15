1/1
Marty Beshears
1955 - 2020
Marty Alan Beshears, 64, of Gepp passed away Monday, July 13, 2020, in Little Rock. He was born July 22, 1955, in Santa Ana, Calif., to Raymond and Eunice "Irene" (Quillman) Beshears. Marty was a U.S. Army veteran, where he served as a warrant officer. He was a military history buff and had his pilot's license. He retired from Alaskan School System. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and farming.
He was preceded in passing by his parents and a sister, Cheryl Ann Beshears.
Marty is survived by a son, Chad Beshears (Amanda) of Mountain Home; a daughter, Amy Diede (Christian); five grandchildren, Kylie Gregory (Chance), Seth, Tatem, Caleb and Ashley; four sisters, Janet Cote (John), Penny Brownfield (Dennis), Rhonda Winford (Scott) and Tracy Van Kooten (Chad); and a gaggle of nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 22 at Baxter Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Mountain Home, under the direction of Conner Family Funeral Home in Mountain Home.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday at Conner Family Funeral Home Chapel, with family receiving friends from 6-8 p.m.
His online guestbook and obituary are available at www.connerfamilyfuneralhome.com.



Published in Times Record from Jul. 15 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center
2833 Highway 62 West
Mountain Home, AR 72653
870-425-3353
