Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Highway
Fort Smith, AR 72914
(479) 783-0503
Marvelle Gattis Obituary
Marvelle Gattis
Marvelle Gattis, 89, of Fort Smith passed away Oct. 2, 2019. She was born Jan. 1, 1930, in Alma to the late Louis and Ama (Stout) Ball. She was a homemaker and a member of East Side Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harold Gattis; a son, Rick Gattis; a grandson, Joshua Cates; a brother, Trellon Ball; and a sister, Hilda Cole.
She is survived by her daughters, Debbie Stoufer of Fort Smith and Sue Ellen Cates of Wetumka, Okla.; five grandchildren, Robert and Kevin Cowles, Sean and Patrick Gattis and Meghan O'Neill; and six great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at East Side Baptist Church, 2710 Massard Road, Fort Smith, with interment to follow at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
There will be no viewing or visitation.
Memorials may be made to the Parkinson Foundation, 200 S.E. First St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 or online at www.parkinson.org.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
To place an online tribute, go to www.lewisfuneralchapel.net.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 6, 2019
