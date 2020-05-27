|
|
Marvin Copenhaver
Marvin Copenhaver, 85, of Fort Smith passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020. He was born July 8, 1934, in Hinsdale, Mont., to Martin and Cappie Copenhaver. He retired from Whirlpool and was a U.S. Army veteran. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Barling and a Fourth Degree member of the Knights of Columbus.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Jimmy Copenhaver; a sister, Virginia Silvey; and a granddaughter, Samantha Kerr-Koons.
He is survived by his wife, Jean of the home; two daughters, Elizabeth Kerr (Kenny) of Arkoma and Emily Barton (Bill) of Lavaca; a son, Gus Copenhaver of Fort Smith; a sister, Frances Copenhaver of Orland, Calif.; and a brother, Frank Copenhaver of Great Falls, Mont. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Jon, Amie, Sadie, Audrey and Ben; and nine great-grandchildren; Seth, Claire, Maggie, Norah, Max, Finley, Violet, Autumn and Rumi.
Funeral Mass will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, May 29 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church Parish Hall with burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Fentress Mortuary.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Ike Borges, Jason Morland, Richard Keel, Bill Barton, Jonathan Kerr and Kenny Kerr.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Anne's Society c/o Immaculate Conception Church, P.O. Box 1866, Fort Smith, AR 72902.
To sign his online guestbook, go to www.fentressmortuary.com.
Published in Times Record on May 28, 2020