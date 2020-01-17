|
Marvin Inge Sr.
Marvin Dwayne Inge Sr. was born Jan. 30, 1950. He passed away Jan. 15, 2020, in Fort Smith. Marvin was a devoted father, husband and Christian, known for his sense of humor and heart of gold. He retired from Baldor after working there many years and building just as many lifelong friendships. He loved his family and friends, as well as his church family. Marvin always had his way of making everyone laugh. He loved to make people smile, either with his jokes or by being his kind self. His final days were spent serving his church, doing what he loved surrounded by the people who loved him dearly.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dewey Inge and Cecial Inge; four sisters, Bonnie McKinny, Naomi Campbell, Dorothy Hicks and Anita Chronister; and a brother-in-law, Raymond Chronister.
He is survived by his wife, Pamela Inge; two sons, Kenneth Inge and wife Sherry and Marvin Inge Jr. and wife Myra; a brother, Henry Inge; a sister, Donna Cole; and a granddaughter, Brooklyn Todd.
Marvin's funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at Haven Heights Baptist Church, 7701 US-271, Fort Smith. Burial proceedings will continue at Salem Cemetery in Cedarville.
Visitation is scheduled for his loved ones from 5-7 p.m. Saturday at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.
Pallbearers will be Stanley Cole, Melton Carter, Nick Hicks, Ty Cole, Sean Taylor and Josh Taylor.
Honorary pallbearers are Kenneth Inge, Marvin Inge Jr., David Taylor and Tony Tidwell.
To place an online tribute, go to www.lewisfuneralchapel.net.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 18, 2020