Marvin Robbins
Marvin O'Dell Robbins was born Dec. 3, 1934, in Fort Smith to Harvey and Velma Robbins. Marvin died Jan. 15, 2020, in Fort Smith. He faithfully served God, Grand Avenue Baptist Church and his country. He loved his family and was a friend to all that he met. He never complained, no matter what he had to endure or confront. He gave everything yet expected nothing, volunteering at Helping Hand Ministry at Grand Avenue Baptist Church and so much more. Marvin was proud of his country and served in the U.S. Army; he even met Elvis Presley during that time. He was a lifelong resident of Fort Smith and worked at Harding Glass for over 25 years, making a lot of wonderful friends. Marvin enjoyed square dancing and skiing in his younger years. One of his first jobs was serving as a lifeguard at Creekmore Park. Later in life, he and his late wife Irene, along with friends, started an estate sale business. They stayed busy and served a much needed cause with their service. We will always miss you and forever be proud of the legacy you left.
Marvin was preceded in death by his first wife of 60 years, Irene Henley Robbins; and his son-in-law, Paul A. Bonds.
Marvin is survived by his wife, Shirley Cordell Robbins; a son Gregory Robbins-Blake and husband Cliff; a daughter, Karen Bonds Hines and husband Tim; three grandchildren, Andrew Bonds and wife Christina, Justin Bonds and Allison Bonds; three great-grandchildren, Aaron, Cadence and Chloe Bonds; a stepgranddaughter, Katy Cordell; and many special nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends prior to the service at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel, beginning at 1 p.m Saturday.
Pallbearers will be Andrew Bonds, Justin Bonds, Tim Hines, Jody Bonds, Dennis Chapman and Doug Kirkland.
Honorary pallbearers are Bob Crawford, Robert Pullen, Buddy Cole, Roy Tipton, Dick James, Enoch Diffee, Joe Bonds and the Carrol King Sunday school class of Grand Avenue Baptist Church.
The family wishes to thank Mercy Hospice for being so very kind, caring and understanding during his time in their care.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Helping Hand Ministry at Grand Avenue Baptist Church, 3901 Grand Ave., Fort Smith, AR 72904; or Midland Heights Clothes Closet, 3515 N. Sixth St., Fort Smith, AR 72904.
Published in Times Record from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020