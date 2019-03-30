|
Marvin Russell Sr.
Marvin R. Russell Sr., 70, of Fort Smith passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019, at a local nursing home. He was an automobile mechanic and the owner of American Automotive in Barling.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frances Russell Sr. and Amy (Marvin) Russell.
Memorial service will be held 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Ben Geren Park in Fort Smith. His body has been donated to science.
Survivors are three daughters, Tina Wise of Claremont, N.C., Malinda Harris of Fort Smith and Elaine Walter and husband Patrick of Crestview, Fla.; one son, Marvin Russell Jr. and wife Shelia of Van Buren; brother, Frank Russell Jr. of Alma; 10 grandchildren, Bryan and wife Amber, Aaron, Shawn, Troy, Madison, Nicholas, Brendin, Eliza, Connor and Shana; and two great-grandchildren, Layla and Jace.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 31, 2019