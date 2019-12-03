|
Mary Acker
Mary Lucille Acker, 80, of Poteau passed away Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Fort Smith. Mary was born June 20, 1939, in Fort Smith to George W. and Irene E.(Bowden) Sanders.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William "Bob" Robert Acker, who passed away March, 16, 2016; her parents; a grandson, William "Billy" Edward Lofton; two sisters, Reba Williams and Anna Sanders; and two brothers, Roy and Tilton Sanders.
Survivors include her children, Karen and Michael Masini, Don Conner, Pam Rogers, Rodney and Inga Acker; her grandkids, Krystal Follet, Diana "Luci" and Clay Denny, Rodney Acker Jr., Nicholas Acker, Amanda and Kory Harding, Joshua and Crystal Kelley and Misty Mundy; her great-grandkids, Tyler Lofton and Victoria "Tori" Baker, plus nine more; three siblings, Edith Urchison, John Sanders and Sue Childress; a special nephew, Tommy Norwood; a sister-in-law, Gayla and Jim Broome; her special friends and family, Margaret Davis, Larry Ltz, Kay Todd and Blake Dill; and other relatives, loved ones and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau with Jim Cook officiating. Interment will follow at Monroe Cemetery, under the direction of Evans and Miller Funeral Home in Poteau.
The family will be at the funeral home from 6-8 p.m. Friday to visit with relatives and friends.
Family and friends will meet at Monroe Community Center at noon Saturday, prior to the service.
Pallbearers will be Blake Dill, Frankie Brown, Carl Grayson, Daren Davis, Joshua Kelley and Kory Harding.
Honorary pallbearer is Bobby "Dirt" James.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 4, 2019