McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
(479) 996-2131
Mary Aguirre Obituary
Mary Aguirre
Mary Aguirre, 75, passed away Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at her home. Mary never met a stranger; she always had an open ear and an open heart. She graduated college from Hillsborough Bible College, where she met her husband Harvey, who preceded her in death in 2013. She followed him throughout his career as a reverend. In the 1970s she received her emergency medical technician basic certification and licensed practical nurse license. She worked as a supervisor at Healton Nursing Home in Oklahoma. In 1982, she received her registered nurse license and started working at Sparks Hospital with kidney dialysis patients. She loved each and every one for the 15 years she was there. She retired and then had a calling to go back into nursing, where she could help others. At age 71, after five years of working with patients at Peachtree Hospice, she decided to retire again. She loved to go camping and fishing every chance she had. Most of all, she loved spending time with family. She was a member of Greenwood First Free Will Baptist Church.
She is survived by two daughters, Laura Aguirre-Treat and spouse Brandie and Kimberly Aguirre Garcia; four grandchildren, Hayden Aguirre-Treat, Tyler Lincks, Taylor Christian and Raven Garcia; and seven great-grandchildren, Luca Garcia, Connor and Lynnlie Lincks and Malekai, Brooklyn, Elijah and Ariana Christian.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at McConnell Funeral Home Chapel in Greenwood.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, where the family will visit with friends from 5-7 p.m. Food will be provided for friends and family at her old homestead.
To sign her online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 14, 2019
