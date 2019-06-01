|
Mary Anderson
Mary Anderson, 62, of Fort Smith passed away Friday May 31, 2019, at her home. She was born Aug. 31, 1956, in Fort Smith to her parents, William and Patsy Allen. She worked for Klein Tools until she went to work at Fort Smith Public Schools, which is where she worked until she retired. She was a member of Shibley Baptist Church in Van Buren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Dale Wofford; one son, Randall Wayne Lollis; and one sister, Loretta Whatley.
She is survived by three sisters, Debra Gattis of Fort Smith, Barbara Williams of Mountainburg and Cindy May of Alma; one brother, Clifford Allen of Van Buren; and two grandsons, Jacob and Levi Lollis.
Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Forrest Park Cemetery, under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
To place an online tribute, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on June 2, 2019