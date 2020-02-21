|
|
Mary Ann Mayfield
Mary Ann Mayfield, 62, of Alma passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born March 23, 1957, in Mena. She was a loving wife, mother and nana. She was a member of New Hope Pentecostal Church in Rudy.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Johnny and Thelma Moore and Ronald "Tiny" and Sandra Goodman.
She is survived by her husband, David Mayfield of the home; two daughters, Nicole Denham of Kibler and Stephanie Meyers of Shawnee, Okla.; four sisters, Joyce Farley of Mena, Sadie Osthoff of Plainview, Texas, Linda Hodge of Waldron and Dell Wittmayer of Clarksville; six brothers, David Moore and Frankie Moore, both of Mena, Jim Moore of Waldron, Jonathan Goodman of Malvern, Nathan Goodman of Poyen and David Goodman of Van Buren; five grandchildren, Elysabeth Jernigan, Elyvea Brown, Andrew Brown, James Meyers and Bethany Meyers; numerous nieces and nephews; and a great-niece and -nephew.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25 at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel. Committal will be at 3 p.m. at Board Camp Cemetery in Mena, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Jonathan Goodman, Nathan Goodman, David Goodman, Andrew Brown, Shane Hubbard and Timmy Waldrop.
The family will visit with friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24 at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 22, 2020