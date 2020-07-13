1/1
Mary Anne Doshier, who resided in Booneville, died Friday, July 10, 2020, at UAMS in Little Rock. She was born Feb. 15, 1950, in Woonsocket, R.I., to Joseph A. Bousquet and Muriel C. (Benoit) Bousquet. She was 70 years old.
Mary Anne was a retired controller for DPM in Booneville. She was a volunteer for Greenhurst Family Council at Greenhurst Nursing Center in Charleston. Her favorite hobby was painting happy things and sayings on rocks and displaying them around her home and the community. Mary Anne was a member of Caulksville Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her previous husband, David "Montana" Clifton.
She is survived by her husband, Jim Doshier; two sons, Ricky May and wife Rachael of Booneville and Randy May of Paris; a stepdaughter, Peggy Crowley and husband Dan of Gulf Shores, Ala.; two sisters, Janice Davis of Texas and Diane Bousquet of Connecticut; a brother, Dak Bousquet of Oklahoma; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 15 at Caulksville Cumberland Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Bill Van Meter and Mary Anne's son, Brother Ricky May, officiating the service. Burial will follow at Caulksville Cemetery, under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home and Flower Shop in Charleston.
The family will visit with friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home in Charleston.
Pallbearers will be her grandchildren, Brock May, Damon May, Bryson May, Brooklyn May, Aaron Harrell and Dessi Harrell.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Greenhurst Family Council c/o Wade Posey 5907 AR 215, Charleston, AR 72933.
Due to COVID-19, social distancing is still place and wearing a mask is your choice. Thank you for your cooperation at this time.
To pay an online tribute, please visit www.brothertonbrothersfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Times Record from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
