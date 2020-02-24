|
Mary Anne Halley
Mary Anne (Turner) Halley of Little Rock, formerly of Fort Smith, was born April 12, 1931, in Fort Smith to the late Harold and Anzel Turner. She was 88 years old. She was married to her husband, John Halley, for 57 years. Mary Anne was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Fort Smith, where she enjoyed volunteering and helping with the children's ministry program. She was a homemaker, enjoyed her dog, Toby, and she loved gardening and decorating her home.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; a brother, Jerry Turner; a sister, June Saxton; a son, Jerry Halley; and a nephew Kyle Turner.
She is survived by a daughter, Anne Geddings of Little Rock; a son, John (Vicki) Halley of Siloam Springs; a brother-in-law, Bill Saxton of Dover; four grandchildren, Carri (Shannon) Gamewell of Cabot, Corey (Jaclyn) Geddings of Shannon Hills, Andrew Halley of Siloam Springs and Meghan (A.J.) Herrlein of Fort Smith; three great-grandchildren, Halley, Tinsley and Jaxon; several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and -nephews; a great-great-nephew; numerous cousins and friends; and her beloved dog, Toby.
The family wishes to especially thank Andover Place, Doug Ballinger, Molly Barbosa and Hospice Care of Little Rock for their kindness and care.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27 at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith. Private burial will be at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, prior to the service.
Honorary pallbearers are Andrew Halley, Corey Geddings, A.J. Herrlein, Shannon Gamewell, Mark Saxton, Jay Saxton and Kirk Turner.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Home Care, 2200 S. Bowman Road, Little Rock, AR 72211.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 26, 2020