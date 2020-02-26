|
Mary Anne Halley
Mary Anne (Turner) Halley, 88, of Little Rock, formerly of Fort Smith, died Friday, Feb. 21, 2020.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith with private burial at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
She is survived by a daughter, Anne Geddings of Little Rock; a son, John Halley of Siloam Springs; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, prior to the service.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 27, 2020