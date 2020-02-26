Home

Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
Mary Anne Halley Obituary
Mary Anne Halley
Mary Anne (Turner) Halley, 88, of Little Rock, formerly of Fort Smith, died Friday, Feb. 21, 2020.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith with private burial at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
She is survived by a daughter, Anne Geddings of Little Rock; a son, John Halley of Siloam Springs; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, prior to the service.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 27, 2020
