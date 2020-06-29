Mary Armitage
Mary Agnus Haggarty Armitage, 97, of Mulberry died Saturday June 27, 2020, in Mulberry.
Private services will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home in Ozark.
She is survived by a daughter, Diane Alderson; five grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.