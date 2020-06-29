Or Copy this URL to Share

Mary Armitage

Mary Agnus Haggarty Armitage, 97, of Mulberry died Saturday June 27, 2020, in Mulberry.

Private services will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home in Ozark.

She is survived by a daughter, Diane Alderson; five grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.



