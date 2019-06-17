|
|
|
Mary Benge
Mary Kathryn (Masters) Benge, 92, of Sallisaw died Saturday, June 15, 2019, in Sallisaw.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw with burial at Brushy Cemetery in Sallisaw.
She is survived by a daughter, Donna Shropshire of Sallisaw; six sisters, Reba Morris, Pat Fukuhara, Betty Campbell and Sue Smith, all of California, Shirley Baggs of Texas and Janice Gibbs of Idaho; a brother, Don Masters of California; two grandchildren; a great-grandchild; and a great-great-grandchild.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on June 18, 2019
Read More