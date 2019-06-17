Home

Mallory-Martin Family Funeral Home
123 S Wheeler Ave
Sallisaw, OK 74955
(918) 775-4446
Mary Benge

Mary Benge Obituary
Mary Benge
Mary Kathryn (Masters) Benge, 92, of Sallisaw died Saturday, June 15, 2019, in Sallisaw.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw with burial at Brushy Cemetery in Sallisaw.
She is survived by a daughter, Donna Shropshire of Sallisaw; six sisters, Reba Morris, Pat Fukuhara, Betty Campbell and Sue Smith, all of California, Shirley Baggs of Texas and Janice Gibbs of Idaho; a brother, Don Masters of California; two grandchildren; a great-grandchild; and a great-great-grandchild.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on June 18, 2019
