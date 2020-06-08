Or Copy this URL to Share

Mary Branam

Mary Eileen Branam, 60, of Wister died Monday, June 8, 2020, in Fort Smith.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday at Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel in Heavener with burial at Cupco Cemetery in the Yanush, Okla.

She is survived by two daughters, Jennifer and Julie Branam; a son, Brian Branam; a sister, Kathleen Stevens; a brother, Leroy Chipman; and two grandchildren.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.



