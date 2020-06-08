Mary Branam
Mary Eileen Branam, 60, of Wister died Monday, June 8, 2020, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday at Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel in Heavener with burial at Cupco Cemetery in the Yanush, Okla.
She is survived by two daughters, Jennifer and Julie Branam; a son, Brian Branam; a sister, Kathleen Stevens; a brother, Leroy Chipman; and two grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Published in Times Record from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
