Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
U.S. National Cemetery Pavilion
Fort Smith, AR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Brown

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Brown Obituary
Mary Brown
Mary Lou Brown, 86, of Van Buren passed away Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at her home. She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her husband, L.C. Brown; her parents, William and Lou Ella (Mullen) Brown; three sisters, Bonnie Gillihand, Fran Reese and Thelma Foreman; and three brothers, Theodore, Jack and Jerry Roberson.
She is survived by one daughter, Jackie Pintone of Logans Port, Ind.; two sons, Tim Brown and wife Vickie of Van Buren and Chris Brown of Fort Smith; six grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at the U.S. National Cemetery Pavilion in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
The family will visit with relatives and friends 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now