Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-5081
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Burkhart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Burkhart

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Burkhart Obituary
Mary Burkhart
Mary Inez Burkhart, 91, of Anchorage, Alaska, passed away Sunday, March 24 in Anchorage. She was the co-owner and operator of Burkhart Furniture in Anchorage, a member of the Lady Shriners, and was the matriarch of the Burkhart family. She was a very spirited individual, being the reason the family moved to Alaska in 1955. She was a pilot, and owned and flew her own airplane for years. She enjoyed flying around Alaska, and the hunting and fishing that the great state of Alaska afforded. She was preceded in death by her husband, Perry N. "Shannon" Burkhart.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at Mount McCurry Cemetery in Rudy under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
She is survived by her son, Don Burkhart and wife Ruth of Wasilla, Alaska; a sister, Judy LaRue of Chester; a brother, Buddy Kelly of Kibler; and two grandchildren, Kelly Burkhart of Denver and Michelle Johnson of Los Angeles.
The family will visit with friends from 1 p.m. until the funeral hour on Thursday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel.
To place an online tribute, please go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now