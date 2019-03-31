|
Mary Burkhart
Mary Inez Burkhart, 91, of Anchorage, Alaska, passed away Sunday, March 24 in Anchorage. She was the co-owner and operator of Burkhart Furniture in Anchorage, a member of the Lady Shriners, and was the matriarch of the Burkhart family. She was a very spirited individual, being the reason the family moved to Alaska in 1955. She was a pilot, and owned and flew her own airplane for years. She enjoyed flying around Alaska, and the hunting and fishing that the great state of Alaska afforded. She was preceded in death by her husband, Perry N. "Shannon" Burkhart.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at Mount McCurry Cemetery in Rudy under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
She is survived by her son, Don Burkhart and wife Ruth of Wasilla, Alaska; a sister, Judy LaRue of Chester; a brother, Buddy Kelly of Kibler; and two grandchildren, Kelly Burkhart of Denver and Michelle Johnson of Los Angeles.
The family will visit with friends from 1 p.m. until the funeral hour on Thursday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 1, 2019