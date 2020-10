Or Copy this URL to Share

Mary Campbell

Mary Ann Campbell, 70, of Vian died Oct. 17, 2020.

Private graveside service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Box Cemetery in Vian, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.

She is survived by her husband, Ford; a son, Robert Campbell; four sisters, Norma Sharpe, Donna Pressnall, Betty Dobson and Brenda Key; a brother, Bobby Taylor; two grandsons; and four great-grandchildren.



