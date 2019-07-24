|
|
Mary Cannon
Mary Catherine Cannon, 76, of Roland passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019, at a local nursing home. She was a self-employed caregiver and attended Roland Free Holiness Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde L. Cannon; her parents, Lewis and Ida (Cole) Watkins; and two brothers, Edwin and Charlie Watkins.
Family-held memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Calvary Holiness Church in Fouke. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
She is survived by two sons, Wendell Lewis Cannon and William Lee Cannon, both of Roland; one sister, Ida Mae Baber of Fouke; one brother, Wayne Watkins of Fouke; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on July 28, 2019