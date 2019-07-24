Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Calvary Holiness Church
Fouke, AR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Cannon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Cannon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Cannon Obituary
Mary Cannon
Mary Catherine Cannon, 76, of Roland passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019, at a local nursing home. She was a self-employed caregiver and attended Roland Free Holiness Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde L. Cannon; her parents, Lewis and Ida (Cole) Watkins; and two brothers, Edwin and Charlie Watkins.
Family-held memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Calvary Holiness Church in Fouke. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
She is survived by two sons, Wendell Lewis Cannon and William Lee Cannon, both of Roland; one sister, Ida Mae Baber of Fouke; one brother, Wayne Watkins of Fouke; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now