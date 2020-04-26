|
Mary Casey
Mary Lue (Loftin) Casey, 96 years old, died April 13, 2020, in Van Buren. She was born Jan. 31, 1923, in Winslow to William Orton Loftin and Sarah Susie Southern, the youngest of seven children and grew up on the family farm outside Winslow. Her father died in 1935, when she was 12 years old.
After she finished the eighth grade in Winslow, she and her mother moved to Fayetteville, where she worked in a drug store. There, at age 19, she met Samuel Lee Casey. They were married on Oct. 26, 1943, in New Orleans and were married for over 75 years. Their first child was born on Oct. 19, 1944, in Boca Raton, Fla., during a hurricane. The family moved back to Arkansas after the war, where their second child was born. Later they moved the family to Wichita, Kan. In their retirement, they moved back to Arkansas to be close to their extended family. She was an accomplished seamstress and even made her daughter's wedding gown. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She loved her friends, and she was loved by them.
She was preceded in death by four brothers, Clarence, Leonard, Fred and Troy;and two sisters, Glenn (Booth) and Ida Mae (Parrish).
She is survived by a son, David and wife Priscilla; a daughter, Glenda and husband Larry Schwartz; six grandchildren, Keller Casey, Aaron Schwartz (Sarah), Kyle Schwartz (Abby), Alexis Casey (Matt Welton), Kieran Casey (Nick Reagles) and Seth Schwartz (Megan); and seven great-grandchildren, Graham Welton, Hayden Reagles, Case Reagles, Maeve Welton, Malcolm Schwartz, Logan Schwartz and Jacob Schwartz.
The family wants to thank the caregivers at Valley Springs Rehabilitation and Health Center for the love and care they gave Mary Lue these last few years.
Private services are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith. Interment will be at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
or Kibler United Methodist Church, 19 E. Kibler Highway, Alma, AR, 72921; or Heart of Hospice, 2910 Jenny Lind Road, Suite 4, Fort Smith, AR 72901.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 27, 2020