Mary Clark Obituary
Mary Lee Newland Clark, 75, of Van Buren passed away Nov. 14, 2019, in Fort Smith. She was born Dec. 27, 1943 in Fort Smith. She was a graduate of Greenwood High School.
Mary was a former employee and volunteer at the Fort Smith Public Library. She was an avid tennis player, bridge player, and animal lover.
She is survived by her son, Terry Lee and wife Michele of Fort Smith; two sisters, Betty Tedford and Freddie Rausch; two grandchildren, April Clark Rester and husband Cody, and Randall Lee Clark and wife Emily; and one great-grandson, Wyatt Joe Clark.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Joe Clark; and one sister, Sammie Martin.
Memorial service will be Tuesday at 11 am at Concord Baptist Church in Van Buren. A private burial will be at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith. Service is under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
To leave an online memory, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 17, 2019
