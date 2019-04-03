|
|
Mary Clutts
Mary Clutts, age 81, of Russellville died Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Arkansas Hospice River Valley Home. She was born July 23, 1937, in Centerville to Arnold Arthur and Emma Jean McKenzie Clark.
She was a member of First Baptist Church in Russellville. She was the manager for nearly 30 years at Jack and Jill Children's Shop and worked for 10 years at The Colony Shop.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two brothers, Bob and Tom Clark; and sister, Dorothy Fike.
Survivors include her husband, Kovel Clutts; a son and daughter-in-law, Keith and Gayle Clutts of Fort Smith; two daughters and a son-in-law, Vicki Clutts of Morrilton and Teri and Troy Garner of Danville; a brother and sister-in-law, Bill and Claudia Clark of Fayetteville; a sister and brother-in-law, Debbie and Benny Baker of Russellville; five grandchildren and their spouses, Rachel and Seth Reeves of Hot Springs, Sarah and Josh Ray of Fort Smith, McKenzie Garner of Ft. Casey, South Korea, Kayley Garner of Danville and Mitchell and Maria Oblea-Garner of Danville; and six great-grandchildren, Drew Reeves of Hot Springs, Sawyer Reeves of Hot Springs, Hudson Ray of Fort Smith, Harrison Ray of Fort Smith, Isaias Oblea-Garner of Danville and Noah Oblea-Garner of Danville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m., Friday, April 5, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Russellville with the Rev. Greg Sykes and the Rev. Mike Cloud officiating. Burial will be in Rest Haven Memorial Park and under the direction of Shinn Funeral Service of Russellville.
The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 5:00-6:30 p.m., at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Arkansas Hospice River Valley Home, 220 John Babish Ln, Russellville, Arkansas 72801 or First Baptist Church of Russellville Music Ministry, Post Office Box 36, Russellville, Arkansas 72811-0036.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 4, 2019