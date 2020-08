Or Copy this URL to Share

Mary Dobson

Mary Elizabeth Dobson, 76, of Fort Smith passed away Aug. 15, 2020, in Fayetteville.

Mary was born July 1, 1944, in Crawford County to the late Roy and Elizabeth Gregory.

Mary is survived by her son, Anthony Dobson of Muldrow; and two grandchildren, Tony Dobson (Ruth) and Sophia Dobson.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. today at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.



