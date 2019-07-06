|
|
Mary Dunn
Mary Eunice Barrett Dunn, 93, of Germantown, Tenn., was called home by her Lord on Thursday, July 4, 2019. She was born July 26, 1925, near Bono and was delivered into this world by her uncle, Dr. Reuben Barrett. Mary Eunice, as she was called at home, was born into a family with two hardworking and loving parents who possessed strong Christian values and an older sister, Sarah, who was 4 years old. She began her education at Herman School, northwest of Jonesboro, just as The Great Depression began to take hold across America. Growing up in this environment, in this time and in rural Arkansas imprinted her and made her tough, hard-working, efficient and resourceful her entire life. It also gave her a heart for helping others. Mary completed her secondary education at Arkansas State College Training School (now ASU) where she graduated from high school in the spring of 1943 at the age of 17. She enrolled in the fall of that year at the University of Arkansas and graduated in 1946 with a Behavioral Sciences and Health Education degree. While in school at the university, she also met her husband, Mace. Mary also earned her master's degree in food nutrition also from University of Arkansas 1968.
She worked most of her career for the University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service as an extension home economist. In 1969, Mary was awarded the Order of Merit, which is the highest honor given in her profession. Mary's adult life was focused around caring for her family, church work and volunteering. Her chosen career was one of service to others. As an educator, she positively impacted and improved the lives of hundreds of people throughout rural Arkansas. As a retiree, she volunteered with the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association Tax Assistance Program in both Arkansas and Tennessee for over 30 years.
Mary was a lifelong follower of Christ, a member of Faith Presbyterian Church in Germantown and a previous member of First Presbyterian Church in Ozark. She was one of the first women elders of the church in Ozark and president of the Women's Circle.
Mary retired from the University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service in 1980. This allowed her to dedicate more time to her church and family and do something she had always wanted to do — see the world. Over the next 20 years, she visited 20 foreign countries on five continents. From climbing Ayer's Rock to sailing the Nile, she didn't let retirement slow her down.
After residing in Ozark for 43 years, Mary moved to Germantown in 2005 to be near her granddaughter, Katie. She was the first resident of Germantown Plantation Senior Living Community and knew everyone there and something about each of them. The last year and a half of her life, she lived in the care of Trezevant Manor — Allen Morgan Unit. Every day of her life through the very end, she calmly faced every change in circumstance with grace and fortitude, trusting in God's plan.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Marzee Cate Barrett and Sophia Emma Mengers Barrett; her husband of 48 years, Mace Allen Dunn; a son, James Allen Dunn; her sister, Sarah Martha Barrett Watkins; and her brother, Monroe Cate Barrett.
She is survived by a son, Robert "Bobby" Monroe Dunn and wife Vickie of Germantown; a granddaughter, Sarah "Katie" Katherine Dunn of Germantown; a niece, Jane Barrett of Clarksville; a nephew, Charles "Chuck" Barrett and wife Ginger of Shalimar, Fla.; along with a host of cousins and friends.
Visitation will be 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 9t, 2019, at Shaffer Funeral Home, 2315 W. Commercial St., Ozark, with funeral service at 5 p.m. Interment will be at Highland Cemetery in Ozark immediately following the service.
Pallbearers will be Steven Stewart, Rex Anderson, Billy Dunahoo, Don Farris, Jeff Farris and Gary McElroy.
Honorary pallbearers are Frank Thomas and Steve Farris.
There will also be a memorial service at 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Faith Presbyterian Church, 8816 Poplar Pike, Germantown.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to benefit the mission work of First Presbyterian Church in Ozark or Faith Presbyterian Church in Germantown; or the .
Published in Times Record on July 7, 2019