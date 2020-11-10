Mary Elam

Mary Ritter Elam, 81, of Muldrow died Nov. 1, 2020.

Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Friday at Upper Camp Creek Cemetery in Muldrow, under the direction of Agent Mallory Martin Funeral Home in Muldrow.

She is survived by three daughters, Brenda Crase, Debra Swift and Pamela Batts; four sons, Gary, Darren, Ronald and Leroy Summers; two sisters, Sylvia Boiydol and Annette Brown; three brothers, Vernon, William and Raymond Ritter; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.

Viewing will be 1-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.



