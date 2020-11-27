Mary Ella Carter
Mary Ella Carter, 76, of Fort Smith passed from this life on Nov. 25, 2020. She was born Nov. 28, 1943, in Fort Smith to Roy Reynolds and Mary Ellsworth Reynolds.
Mary Ella worked for Rheem Manufacturing for more than 41 years before her retirement. She enjoyed playing bingo, slots, going to yard sales and spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death her parents; a son, Mike France; and a sister, Sharon Thompson.
She is survived by a daughter, Tanya Bullington and husband Joe of Lavaca; a son, Scott France of Fort Smith; a sister, Willa Dean Young of Fort Smith; a brother, Gary Reynolds of Barling; five grandchildren, Christopher Bullington and wife Rachel of Pocahontas, Lakin Dean and husband Adam of Alma, Courtney Taylor and husband Kevin of Rapid City, S.D., Ashley White and husband Tyler of Lavaca and Michael Scott France and wife Kaylin of Spiro.
Graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, at Barling City Cemetery, under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home, where the family will be present from 3-5 p.m.
To place online condolences, please visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com
.