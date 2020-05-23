|
|
Mary Faldon
Mary Evelyn Faldon, 72, of Alma passed away Friday, May 22, 2020, at her home. She retired from the City of Van Buren.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Anna (Davis) Stouffer; her father and stepmother, Walter and Midge Stouffer; and two brothers, Danny Stouffer and Walter "Butch" Stouffer III.
She is survived by two daughters, Rae Lyn Wornkey and husband John and Sandra Bruce, both of Van Buren; a son, Randall Faldon and wife Georgia of Van Buren; her companion, Ralph Faldon of Van Buren; a sister, Jane Stouffer of Fort Smith; a brother, Steven Stouffer of Fort Smith; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 28 at Forest Park Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Viewing will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on May 26, 2020