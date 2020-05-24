|
Mary Faldon
Mary Evelyn Faldon, 72, of Alma died Friday, May 22, 2020, at her home.
Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Forest Park Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
She is survived by her companion, Ralph Faldon; two daughters, Rae Lyn Wornkey and Sandra Bruce; a son, Randall Faldon; a sister, Jane Stouffer; a brother, Steven Stouffer; six grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on May 27, 2020