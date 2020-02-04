|
Mary Floyd
Mary Louise Floyd, 89, of Lavaca passed away peacefully on Feb. 3, 2020. She was born Jan. 31, 1931, in Fort Smith to Lester Lewis Moore and Beulah Gibson Moore. Mary attended St. Edward School of Nursing and was a nurse for over 30 years. She loved all animals, especially her cat.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Clyde Snow; her second husband, Davis Floyd; and three brothers, Gayle, Bill and David Moore.
Survivors include a daughter, Lisa Monaco (Tom) of Roland; two stepdaughters, Linda Glidewell (Dewayne) of Lavaca and Francis Nichols (Jerry) of Fort Smith; a stepson, Steve Floyd (Vicki) of Lavaca; sister, Betty Harper (J.R.) of Arkoma; three brothers, Lester Moore of Thousand Oaks, Calif., and Carl and Butch Moore, both of Van Buren; two grandchildren; seven stepgrandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and her extended family.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Edwards Funeral Home in Fort Smith. Private burial is under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Visitation will be 5-6 p.m. Wednesday at Edwards Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Almost Home Animal Shelter and Rescue, 3390 Pointer Trail East, Van Buren, AR 72956.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 5, 2020