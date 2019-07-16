Home

McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
(479) 996-2131
Mary Fouts
Mary Evelyn Fouts, 91, of Hartford passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019, in Greenwood. Mary was born Sept. 29, 1927, to Victor and Mary Magnani. A 1945 graduate of Hartford High School, Mary was valedictorian of her class. She and Bob were married in 1948 and recently celebrated their 71st anniversary. For 15 years, they were members of the Sheriff Posse Riding Club. Mary also enjoyed sewing, shopping and cooking. She was a member of Hartford Methodist Church for 40 years as well as a member of the Methodist Women's Bible Study. She retired in 1984 from Chance Vought Aircraft after working there for 31 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mary and Victor Magnani; and her brother, Joe Magnani.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Jones United Methodist Church in Hartford with Pat Millard officiating. Interment will be at Hartford Memorial Park, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, where the family will visit with friends from 5-7 p.m.
She is survived by her husband, Bob Fouts, and numerous nephews and nieces.
Pallbearers will be Mark Magnani, Scott Magnani, Terry Brown, Ricky Sabatucci, Bill Cotner and Mark Beckham.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Jones United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 413, Hartford, AR 72938.
To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Times Record on July 17, 2019
