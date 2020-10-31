1/1
Mary Francis Willis
1938 - 2020
Mary Frances Willis, 82 years young, loving wife and mother of six, was called to her eternal home by God on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, totally healed from pain and suffering. She was born Wednesday, May 4, 1938, in Van Buren to Calvin and Edna Banks.
Mary Frances accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as her savior at a young age at Greater Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church in Van Buren. She loved to be in service for the Lord. She was a member on the usher board and mission board at Greater Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church. She participated in the food pantry, serving the community. She was a member of the kitchen crew, where she cooked, served and cleaned until she was physically unable to perform the tasks. She faithfully worked for the Lord and walked with Him through the moment He took her to her eternal home.
She had an incredible joy and passion for service to her community. For over 15 years, she worked at Van Buren Head Start helping pre-kindergarten children develop and prepare for school. She volunteered for 45 years at Crawford Memorial Hospital, now Baptist Health, working with visitors, patients and hospital employees. Not only did she love serving, she also loved giving. Mary Frances walked for cancer and Alzheimer's disease, helped military veterans and contributed to many children's organizations, heart associations and cancer organizations. She had the most generous heart and soul.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Joe Banks.
She was married to her loving husband, Muriel Willis Sr., for almost 65 years (Nov. 9). They had six children, Mary Jane Welch (Nolen), Muriel Willis Jr., Lisa F. Willis, Shelia A. Willis, Mildred Stringer (Larry) and Margaret Christian; 10 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind two brothers, William Banks and Thomas Banks (Marilyn); a sister, Gloria Jayne (Steve); and many nieces, nephews and wonderful friends all over the country.
Arrangements are under the direction of Rowell-Parish Mortuary in Fort Smith
Mary Frances — Baby Sis, Sis, Sister, Mar Frances, Momma — will be greatly missed and will live on in our hearts and minds. We have few words that can truly express the life of Mary Frances and all that she touched. One thing we know for sure she would leave us with is this: "All you gotta do, is live."

Published in Times Record from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Rowell-Parish Mortuary
611 N 9Th St
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 782-9200
