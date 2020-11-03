Mary Frisby
Mary Jim Frisby, 96, of Fort Smith entered into rest on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born Aug. 1, 1924, in Vick to Walter and Alice (Anderson) Senn.
She was a homemaker, an avid gardener and a member of the Eagles Club. She loved her family dearly. She was one of five generations.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Willie Charles Frisby; her parents; a daughter, Pamela Page; 10 brothers and sisters; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
She is survived by five daughters, Trena Smith of Chatham, La., Rena Taylor of Pine Bluff, Johnnie Hamaker of Junction City, Jimmie Rice of Fort Smith and Judy Stuttle of Fayetteville; two sons, Willie and Charles Frisby, both of Fort Smith; 20 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; and 28 great-great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Pallbearers will be Willie Frisby, Daniel Frisby, Jason Frisby, Chase Stuttle, Brittian English and Jim Taylor.
To place an online tribute, please visit www.lewisfuneralchapel.net
.