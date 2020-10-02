1/1
Mary Hale
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Hale
Mary Ruth Hale, 90, of Rudy passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at her home. She was a former employee of Sparks Hospital. She was of the Freewill Baptist faith and a lifelong resident of Crawford County.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leo Hale; her parents, Joseph and Amy Mae (Whittle) Stanford; two sisters, Jessie Lee Spoon and Ola Mae Powell; and three brothers, David, Troy and Bill Stanford.
She is survived by two sons, Jerry Lee Hale of Lake Charles, La., and Larry Wayne Hale of Rudy; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5 at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with burial to follow at Gill Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved