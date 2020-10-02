Mary Hale
Mary Ruth Hale, 90, of Rudy passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at her home. She was a former employee of Sparks Hospital. She was of the Freewill Baptist faith and a lifelong resident of Crawford County.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leo Hale; her parents, Joseph and Amy Mae (Whittle) Stanford; two sisters, Jessie Lee Spoon and Ola Mae Powell; and three brothers, David, Troy and Bill Stanford.
She is survived by two sons, Jerry Lee Hale of Lake Charles, La., and Larry Wayne Hale of Rudy; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5 at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with burial to follow at Gill Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com
.