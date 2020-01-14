|
|
Mary Hay
Mary Hay, 68, of Alma, formerly of Booneville, passed away Jan. 10, 2020, in Alma. She was born May 1, 1951, in Booneville to Lee Roy and Laura Cooper. Mary was a member of Matthew 10 Deliverance Church in Van Buren and attended Alma Senior Center, where she loved to play cards.
She was preceded in death by her parents, before mentioned; a daughter, Kimberly Turner; two brothers, David Cooper and Roy Cooper; and a sister, Joyce Wiesse.
She is survived by two granddaughters, Brittaney Taylor and Brooklyn Shelton; two great-grandchildren, Bryson Taylor and Carson Kennedy; an aunt, Peggy Elkins and husband Damon; and other relatives and friends.
Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Matthew 10 Deliverance Church. Cremation services are under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home in Booneville.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 15, 2020