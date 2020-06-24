Mary Hodges
1935 - 2020
Mary Hodges
Mary Frances Hodges entered the kingdom of heaven on June 14, 2020. She was born Aug. 15, 1935, in Paris.
She graduated from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville with bachelor's degrees in English and history and a master's degree in education. She was a lifelong teacher who spent 20 years teaching composition and research in University of Arkansas at Little Rock's Department of Rhetoric and Writing. She also taught part-time at Pulaski Technical College.
Her writing included historical fiction and non-fiction related to the Civil War, Arkansas history, genealogy, spiritual growth and teaching. She contributed four articles to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas, did extensive genealogical research and made many state and national conference presentations on teaching, writing and historical research.
She was predeceased by her parents E.A. and Eva Izell; her husband of 48 years, Dr. Howard Hodges; two sisters, Alene Adkins and Wanda Joyner; and a niece, Mary Catherine Joyner.
She is survived by two children, Elaine Hodges and Clark Hodges; a nephew, John Joyner of Little Rock; and two grandchildren of the heart, Margaret Cecilia and John Paul Ayala of Los Angeles.
Private memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Ruebel Funeral Home in Little Rock.
Onine obituary is available at www.ruebelfuneralhome.com.

Published in Times Record from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.
