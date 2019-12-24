Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Hopkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Hopkins


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Hopkins Obituary
Mary Hopkins
Mary Sue Hopkins, 64, of Van Buren passed away Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at her home. Mary was born Jan. 12, 1955, in Van Buren to the late Duey and Wilma (Glass) Tugg. She was a retired nurse and of the Pentecostal faith.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Troy Hopkins; and a sister, Dorothy Owens.
She is survived by two daughters, Virginia Parmenter of Texas and Vedda (Rafael) Casados of Westville, Okla.; a son, Curtis Ray Parmenter Jr. of Fort Smith; a sister, Tina (Charles) Fitzgerald of Van Buren; a brother, Wilburn Tugg of Van Buren; two nieces, Christine Jewel and Jackie Stanford; two nephews, Jake and Zachary Fitzgerald; a great-niece, Makala Jewel; two great-nephews, Weston Jewel and Aiden Hobbs; seven grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Family-held memorial service will be at a later date. All arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -