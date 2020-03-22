Home

Mary Huckeby


1950 - 2020
Mary Huckeby
Mary L. Huckeby, 69, of Van Buren passed away Friday, March 20, 2020, at her home. She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Tom and Minnie Bell (Young) Barnes; two sisters, Martha Prince and Patsy Spear; and three brothers, Tommy, Carl and Edward Barnes.
She is survived by her husband, Charles Huckeby of the home; two sons, John Huckeby and wife Paula of Siloam Springs and Hugh Huckeby and wife Kristin of Van Buren; four grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
There will be no formal services held at this time. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 23, 2020
