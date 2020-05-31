Mary Hunter
Mary Ellen Hunter, 92, of Van Buren passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Barling. She was born May 20, 1928, in Paris to James and Eliza Butler. She retired from New Haven Nursing Home in Van Buren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Floyd Hunter; and a daughter, Erma Ruth Hunter.
She is survived by a daughter, Regita Moses and husband Ricky of Van Buren; three sons, Ricky Hunter and wife Yvonne of Mountainburg, Dennis Hunter and wife JoAnn of Mansfield and Lanny Hunter of Kibler; a sister, Martha Beckham of Van Buren; six grandchildren; and numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 2 at Gill Cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Times Record from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.