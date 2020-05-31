Mary Hunter
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Hunter
Mary Ellen Hunter, 92, of Van Buren passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Barling. She was born May 20, 1928, in Paris to James and Eliza Butler. She retired from New Haven Nursing Home in Van Buren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Floyd Hunter; and a daughter, Erma Ruth Hunter.
She is survived by a daughter, Regita Moses and husband Ricky of Van Buren; three sons, Ricky Hunter and wife Yvonne of Mountainburg, Dennis Hunter and wife JoAnn of Mansfield and Lanny Hunter of Kibler; a sister, Martha Beckham of Van Buren; six grandchildren; and numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 2 at Gill Cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
4794745081
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved