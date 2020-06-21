Mary Hunter
Mary Faye Hunter, 49, of Kibler passed away Friday, June 19, 2020, at her home. Mary was born Aug. 26, 1970, in Clarksville to Leon and Letty (Sivage) Hunter. She was a certified nursing assistant.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Leon Hunter Jr.
She is survived by a daughter, Denise Cotton of Kibler; two sons, Ricky Hunter of Alma and Johnny Hunter of Cedarville; two sisters, Dorothy Willhite and Donna Ellison; her boyfriend of 25 years, Tim Willhite; and seven grandchildren, Cody Snell, Michael Weeden, Koltyn Hunter, Mason Hunter, Jaykob Cotton, Caitlyn Hunter and Addison Cotton.
Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 23 at Mount McCurry Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma. The service will be live streamed on Ocker-Putman Funeral Home's Facebook page.
The family will visit with friends from 4-6 p.m. Monday at Ocker Funeral Home, 917 U.S. 64 E., Alma.
Pallbearers will be David Dodson, Ricky Hunter, Josh Richey, Robert Willhite, Derek Dodson and Lee Kelly.
To place an online tribute, please visit www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Mary Faye Hunter, 49, of Kibler passed away Friday, June 19, 2020, at her home. Mary was born Aug. 26, 1970, in Clarksville to Leon and Letty (Sivage) Hunter. She was a certified nursing assistant.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Leon Hunter Jr.
She is survived by a daughter, Denise Cotton of Kibler; two sons, Ricky Hunter of Alma and Johnny Hunter of Cedarville; two sisters, Dorothy Willhite and Donna Ellison; her boyfriend of 25 years, Tim Willhite; and seven grandchildren, Cody Snell, Michael Weeden, Koltyn Hunter, Mason Hunter, Jaykob Cotton, Caitlyn Hunter and Addison Cotton.
Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 23 at Mount McCurry Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma. The service will be live streamed on Ocker-Putman Funeral Home's Facebook page.
The family will visit with friends from 4-6 p.m. Monday at Ocker Funeral Home, 917 U.S. 64 E., Alma.
Pallbearers will be David Dodson, Ricky Hunter, Josh Richey, Robert Willhite, Derek Dodson and Lee Kelly.
To place an online tribute, please visit www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.