Mary Jackson
Mary Louise Fawks Jackson passed away Feb. 8, 2018 in Fort Smith. She was born in Ponca City, Okla., to Marvin Edward Fawks and Lucy Heneritta Wolfe Fawks on Aug. 28, 1925. As an infant, they moved to Columbia, Mo., where she graduated with a degree in home economics from the University of Missouri and where she met the love of her life and future husband, Layton Jackson. While Layton was in school, Mary worked as a Missouri County extension agent. After Layton graduated from veterinary school they moved to Chillicothe, Mo., where they resided for 28 years. After selling the veterinary practice they moved to Belize City, Belize, for two years and then moved to Fort Smith, where they started Eastside Veterinary Hospital. Mary was an expert seamstress and enjoyed teaching clothing construction throughout her life until Alzheimer's affected her everyday thinking. Even so, she continued to enjoy a good game of bridge almost to the very end. She was a lifelong member of United Methodist Church and a member of the PEO Sisterhood.
She is survived by her daughter, Christine Jackson Gonzales and son-in-law Dennis; her son, Lawrence; one granddaughter, Danielle Gonzales Martin; and two great-grandchildren, Jackson and Gemma.
Memorial service for Mary and her husband Layton will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Grace Community Church, 4001 Brooken Hill Drive, Fort Smith.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dr. Layton and Mary Jackson Scholarship Endowment at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith, P.O. Box 3649, Fort Smith, AR 72913; or Grace Community Church Mission Projects, 4001 Brooken Hill Drive, Fort Smith, AR 72908; or United Methodist Church Mission of your choice; or volunteer somewhere locally in their memory.
Published in Times Record on May 5, 2019