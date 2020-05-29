Mary Janas

Mary Jane Janas, 90, of Pocola passed away May 28, 2020, in Pocola. She was a member of Unity Missionary Baptist Church in Fort Smith.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Joseph Janas; her parents, Aurther Peters and Christine Blackwell Peters; three brothers, William Peters, Edward Peters and Franklin Eugene Peters; two sisters, Irene Walker and Elenore White; a daughter, Stephanie Sharp; and a grandson, Benjamin.

She is survived by two sons, William Janas (Patricia) and Stanley Janas, both of Pocola; two daughters, Kathy Kersey (Harley) and Judy Rose, both of Marion; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a brother, Lawrence Peters of Glendora, Calif.

Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, June 1 at Union Missionary Baptist Church with Brothers Sid Ree and Harley Kersey officiating. Interment will be at Macedonia Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.

Public viewing will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.

Pallbearers will be Michael Janas, Matt Janas, Zach Kersey and Ronnie Myers.



