|
|
Mary Jane Nixon
Mary Jane Anderson Nixon, 68, of Ozark died Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Fort Smith. She was born July 19, 1951, in Clarksville to McHarley and Ilah Redman Anderson. She was a retired accountant and a member of First Presbyterian Church in Ozark.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her husband, Gail Nixon of Ozark; a daughter, Alyson Allred and husband Britt of Ozark; three sons, Rick Nixon and wife Kathy of Marietta, Ga., Brad Nixon and wife Judy of Houston and Jeff Nixon of Katy, Texas; a brother, James Redman Anderson and wife Camille of Batesville; 10 grandchildren, Jodie Hillard, Jacob Allred, Kelsey Shepperd, Ryan Nixon, Reed Nixon, Stacey Potter, Marvin Potter, Clint Nixon, Crystal Nixon and Candace Nixon; and seven great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at West Park Baptist Church with Brother Troy Vaughn and James Redman Anderson officiating and burial at Highland Cemetery, under direction of Shaffer Funeral Home in Ozark.
The family will visit with friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Shaffer Funeral Home, 2315 W. Commercial St., Ozark.
Serving as pallbearers will be Clint, Ryan and Reed Nixon, Taylor Shepperd, Marvin Potter, Jake and Britt Allred and James Hillard
Honorary pallbearers are Chris, Rex, Micky and Robert McHarley Anderson, Julian Blackmore and Wendell and Jeff Swisher.
To leave online condolences, visit www.shafferfuneralhomeozark.com.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 24, 2019