Mary Jane Stites
Mary Jane Stites, 34, of Conway passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at a Little Rock hospital. She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Tammy Beneux; her grandfather, Fred Graham; and her uncle, Blair Graham.
She is survived by a daughter, Katie Bartlett of Conway; two sons, Christian Parker and Eathen Parker, both of Fort Smith; two sisters, Mallory Orman of Wagoner, Okla., and Jessica Beneux of Fort Smith; a brother, Cody Beneux of Fort Smith; her maternal grandmother, Carolyn West of Van Buren; an aunt, Tracie Mobley of Charlotte, N.C.; her fiancé, Martice Byman of Conway; several nieces and cousins; and her Texas family.
Private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 8, 2020