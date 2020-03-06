Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Stites
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Jane Stites

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Jane Stites Obituary
Mary Jane Stites
Mary Jane Stites, 34, of Conway passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at a Little Rock hospital. She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Tammy Beneux; her grandfather, Fred Graham; and her uncle, Blair Graham.
She is survived by a daughter, Katie Bartlett of Conway; two sons, Christian Parker and Eathen Parker, both of Fort Smith; two sisters, Mallory Orman of Wagoner, Okla., and Jessica Beneux of Fort Smith; a brother, Cody Beneux of Fort Smith; her maternal grandmother, Carolyn West of Van Buren; an aunt, Tracie Mobley of Charlotte, N.C.; her fiancé, Martice Byman of Conway; several nieces and cousins; and her Texas family.
Private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -