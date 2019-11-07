|
|
Mary Jeffries
Mary R. Jeffries, 86, of Van Buren passed away Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at her home. She was a piano player at numerous local churches and attended Current Outreach Church in Van Buren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Hattie (Yates) Gray; two daughters, Rebecca Melton and Esther Jeffries; and a son, David Ramey.
She is survived by her husband, Roy Jeffries of the home; two daughters, Paula Moore and husband Alfred of Fort Smith and Elizabeth Elliot and husband David of Van Buren; 11 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
Family will visit with relatives and friends 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
No formal service is planned at this time. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 8, 2019