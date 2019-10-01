|
|
Mary Jo Harmon
Mary Jo Harmon, 76, of Hackett passed away Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at her home. She was the widow of Richard S. Harmon.
She is survived by one daughter, Tina Clark of Hackett; one son, Donald Ray Harmon of Louisiana; her best friend, Sharon Jones of Bonanza; five granddaughters, Danielle Hope and husband Brendan, Rachielle Oswald and husband Eric, JoAnne Meador and husband Michael, Rebecca Harmon and Karen Harmon; and six great-grandchildren, Addileigh, Esme, Noah, Lorelai, Theodore and Kayleigh.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at McConnell Funeral Home Chapel in Greenwood with burial at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
Viewing will be noon to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, where the family will visit with friends from 6–7:30 p.m.
Pallbearers will be Brendan Hope, Eric Oswald, Eddy Francis, William Vines, Mark Daley and Charles Rowe.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 2, 2019